Forbrukertilsynet bekymret: – Annonsører ber om at innlegg ikke merkes som reklame

View this post on Instagram

Put your paws up baby, cuz Glitter Revolution is here to gag you. 🐾 Here it is. My first challenge in @Nyxcosmeticsnordics #nordicfaceawards || Video coming up later today 🙌🏻 I still can’t believe I created this look. Hope u like it! 🐯 My cat got real confused. 🖤 Using all NYX Professional Makeup @nyxcosmetics @Nyxcosmeticsnordics 🖤 Product list: •Bare with me Jelly primer •SFX creme colors (white, yellow, black, blue, fuchsia) •Ultimate shadow palettes in brights and smoke screen •SFX set powder •Glitter goals palette •Vinyl Liquid liner •White Liquid liner •Glitter primer •Eyeshadow base White •Liquid Suede creme lipsticks in Amethyst and Pink lust •Glitter goals Liquid liners in diamond dust and Zodiac Queen •Worth the hype Mascara •Matte Finish Setting spray •Glitter brilliants (crystal, gold, copper, teal, bronze, limo-lite, red, silver) •Glitter Paillettes (goldstone and style star) •Wicked lashes singles