Frykter butikkdød etter Amazon-etablering

View this post on Instagram

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by @isabelwilkerson. “Caste” provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be.⁣ ⁣ Click the link in our bio to buy your copy on @applebooks and come #ReadWithUs. As @oprah said, you’re gonna wanna talk to SOMEBODY about this book. #Caste