Den iranske ambassaden skriver følgende i en pressemelding om årets Nobels fredspris:

Unfortunately, on Sunday, December 10, the biased political show of the Nobel Peace Committee against Iran was held in Oslo. This show demonstrates the instrumental use of valuable concepts like peace and human rights for political purposes and to impose pressure on other countries. The action of this committee in the past in awarding peace prizes to criminals such as Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin, and Shimon Peres, who were responsible for killing several thousands of the oppressed and innocent Palestinians, proves the political nature of this committee. It is not far from the expectation that one day we will see the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to another criminal like Netanyahu.

This ceremony was held at a time when the world has been witnessing the massacre of more than 17,000 Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli regime with the deadly silence of so-called human rights defenders or their passive position against heinous crimes of the Israeli regime or recognition of the so-called right of defense of a child-killing regime. This situation explicitly demonstrates their hypocrisy based on double standards approach regarding human rights and peace.

Meanwhile, inviting the leader of the Komala terrorist group to this ceremony shows the malign intention of the sponsors and supporters of this ceremony. Inviting the leader of a terrorist group whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of people cannot be justified by any logic. This shows a serious contradiction between the actions and decisions of the Nobel Peace Committee with the claimed goals for the peace.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the political action of the Nobel Peace Committee against Iran and expresses its deep regret for the deviation of this committee from its proclaimed objectives and the misuse of the concepts of human rights and peace as a tool for political purposes.

The world has enough challenges and, instead of aggravating the critical conditions of the world resulting from irrational actions, indeed, honest intentions and fair approaches should be taken toward peace and stability.

Oslo, 11. desember 2023