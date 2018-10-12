Quiz: Hiphop eller Shakespeare?

William Shakespeares mesterverk «Macbeth» ble antagelig oppført første gang i 1606, og er sammen med «Hamlet» og «Romeo og Julie» et av hans mest spilte stykker.
- I NRK radioteaterets nyeste podkast møter vi blant andre Nicolai Cleve Broch som MacBeth og Charlotte Frogner Lady Macbeth. Hør «Macbeth» i NRK Radio her.
Shakespeare regnes som en av historiens aller største dramatikere og ordsmeder, men om vi trekker ut noen setninger fra stykket «Macbeth» og noen hiphop-linjer, klarer du egentlig å skille dem?
Test deg her:
1/10 «What’s a mob to a king? What’s a king to a god?»
2/10 «Fair is foul, and foul is fair»
3/10 «Let not light see my black and deep desires»
4/10 «I never sleep, ‘cause sleep is the cousin of death»
5/10 «In the great hand of God I stand»
6/10 «You never heard peace ‘til you hear people scream»
7/10 «Your spirits shine through you»
8/10 «It will have blood; they say, blood will have blood»
9/10 «Our morals are out of place and got our lives full of sorrow»
10/10 «Screams in the dark, evil lurks, enemies see me flee»
Ditt resultat
Du må svare på alle spørsmålene først.