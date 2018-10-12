Quiz

Quiz: Hiphop eller Shakespeare?

Klarer du å skille mellom amerikansk rap og «Macbeth»?

K. West og W. Shakespeare
Foto: NTB Scanpix

William Shakespeares mesterverk «Macbeth» ble antagelig oppført første gang i 1606, og er sammen med «Hamlet» og «Romeo og Julie» et av hans mest spilte stykker.

  • I NRK radioteaterets nyeste podkast møter vi blant andre Nicolai Cleve Broch som MacBeth og Charlotte Frogner Lady Macbeth. Hør «Macbeth» i NRK Radio her.

Shakespeare regnes som en av historiens aller største dramatikere og ordsmeder, men om vi trekker ut noen setninger fra stykket «Macbeth» og noen hiphop-linjer, klarer du egentlig å skille dem?

Test deg her:

1/10 «What’s a mob to a king? What’s a king to a god?»

2/10 «Fair is foul, and foul is fair»

3/10 «Let not light see my black and deep desires»

4/10 «I never sleep, ‘cause sleep is the cousin of death»

5/10 «In the great hand of God I stand»

6/10 «You never heard peace ‘til you hear people scream»

7/10 «Your spirits shine through you»

8/10 «It will have blood; they say, blood will have blood»

9/10 «Our morals are out of place and got our lives full of sorrow»

10/10 «Screams in the dark, evil lurks, enemies see me flee»

Ditt resultat

Du må svare på alle spørsmålene først.

Publisert Oppdatert
Del på Facebook Del på Facebook Del på Twitter Del på Twitter Del på Google+ Del på Google+ Del på epost Del på epost

Quiz

Mer om: Quiz

NRK anbefaler

Kulturstrøm

  • Film og serier

    Miljøbevisst filmfestival

    Apokalypse blir temaet for den neste filmfestivalen i Gøteborg med klimakrisen som bakteppe, skriver SVT. Blant annet blir det nordisk premiere på «Aniara» , filmatiseringen av nobelprisvinner Harry Martisons science fiction-roman. Filmen hadde nettopp verdenspremiere på Toronto Film Festival

  • Mediebransjen

    Norsk konkurrent til Netflix

    Strim er en ny norske strømmetjeneste som samler innhold fra HBO Nordic, TV 2, TVNorge, Disney, Discovery, BBC, Paramount+ med innhold fra Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central og MTV. To store aktører holder seg utenfor; TV3 og NRK. – Vi har foreløpig sagt nei, det viktigste for oss er at publikum kan finne hele vår innholdsbredde utenkostnad, sier distribusjonssjef Bjarne André Myklebust i NRK til Kampanje. De forskjellige Strim-abonnementene koster 149, 299 og 399 kroner.

Flere kulturnyheter

Lady Gaga i "A star is born"

Anmeldelse: Lady Gaga spiller fenomenalt godt

A Star Is Born er en tidløs historie som det er verdt å bli fortalt, enten det er for første eller fjerde gang.

TEST DEG SELV:

Norsk Presseforbund, logo.

Vi arbeider etter
Vær Varsom-plakatens regler
for god presseskikk.

Den som mener seg rammet av urettmessig publisering, oppfordres til å ta kontakt med redaksjonen. Pressens Faglige Utvalg (PFU) er et klageorgan oppnevnt av Norsk Presseforbund som behandler klager mot mediene i presseetiske spørsmål.

Nyhetstips 03030

Kontakt

Hjelp

Tjenester

Produksjon

Salg

Til toppen