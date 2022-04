«Gir meg gåsehud!»

«Glød»

Embers, glows and burns

sparkles and smoulders

I´m thinking of you

Embers, touches my soul

makes my heart warm

I`miss you

I´m yearning for you

As long as the embers still smoulder there´s still hope

As long as there´s love in your heart

The fire is still burning.

As long as there are stars and moon in the sky

There´s still peace

As long as the ember glows within

There´s still life

Embers

Awakens my joy

arises my mood

I love you