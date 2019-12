View this post on Instagram

To anyone suffering with Mental Illness: You are one BADASS motherf*cker because nothing is more terrifying than battling with your own mind every single day. 🌪❤️🧠💪🌈☔️ Check in with yourself and your loved ones today and always. “The frequent attempt to conceal pain increases the burden”. - C.S. Lewis. Lets talk about it. #worldmentalhealthday #endthestigma #letstalkaboutmentalhealth