QUIZ: One-liners fra 1980-tallets Hollywood

I hvilken film ble følgende replikker sagt?
1/10 «Nobody puts baby in a corner»
2/10 «Yippie-ki-yay, motherfucker!»
3/10 «Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads»
4/10 «I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass – and I'm all out of bubble gum»
5/10 «You wanna play rough? OK! Say hello to my little friend!»
6/10 «Like, excuse me, for being a virgin»
7/10 «Here's Johnny!»
8/10 «That's not a knife [...] THAT's a knife»
9/10 «I'll have what she's having»
10/10 «Get away from her, you BITCH!»
