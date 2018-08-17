NRK Meny
QUIZ: One-liners fra 1980-tallets Hollywood

80-tallet må regnes for være filmreplikkenes store tiår. Test dine one-liner-kunnskaper her!

Bruce Willis i «Die Hard» (Aksjon Skyskraper)

KLASSIKER: I år fyller «Die Hard» 30 år, en av åttitallets filmer som best har tålt tidens tann.

Foto: SF Norge

I hvilken film ble følgende replikker sagt?

1/10 «Nobody puts baby in a corner»

2/10 «Yippie-ki-yay, motherfucker!»

3/10 «Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads»

4/10 «I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass – and I'm all out of bubble gum»

5/10 «You wanna play rough? OK! Say hello to my little friend!»

6/10 «Like, excuse me, for being a virgin»

7/10 «Here's Johnny!»

8/10 «That's not a knife [...] THAT's a knife»

9/10 «I'll have what she's having»

10/10 «Get away from her, you BITCH!»

Ditt resultat

Du må svare på alle spørsmålene først.

