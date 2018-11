Britisk klimastudie avlyste skrekkscenario – norske forskere brukte én uke på å avvise den

The researchers at UiT disagree. They believe you have not taken sufficient account of the uncertainty of forcing? What is your comment?

– Rypdal et al. are correct to point-out that the relationship between equilibrium climate sensitivity and global temperature variability is influenced by external forcing (actually the residual external forcing that remains after we have detrended the global temperature record). However, they are wrong to state that this undermines our emergent constraint on climate sensitivity. In our reply we show clearly that the opposite is true – residual external forcing actually helps to tighten the constraint on climate sensitivity.

Do you still believe your results from the article in Nature in January, who claims global temperature not to increase by more than 3,4 degrees Celsius, are correct, and why?

– Yes we do still believe the results that we published in Nature in January. However, we did not say that global warming will not increase by more than 3.4 K. Global warming depends on how much the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration increases, and also how sensitive the climate is to carbon dioxide. It is the latter factor, the so-called «equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS)», which was the subject of our original Nature paper and the subsequent discussions. Our paper in January suggested that the «likely range» of ECS is approximately 2.2-3.4K (rather than the usually assumed range of 1.5-4.5K). This means that there is a 2 in 3 chance that the global mean temperature would warm by less than 3.4K if we doubled atmospheric carbon dioxide. It does not place a limit on future global warming, because for that we also need to know future carbon dioxide, and that depends on whether humankind gets a grip of global warming or not.

The criticisms from Rypdal et al. and others have led us to re-examine our original study in even greater detail. As a consequence, we now have a better understanding of why climate sensitivity is revealed by global temperature variability. This has increased our confidence in the findings that we reported in Nature in January 2018.