Politiet har bedt kurdiske myndigheter om hjelp – vil ha informasjon om terrorsiktede Aisha

EA E-tjenestens agent: Are they able to take you by force?

Aisha Kausar: They already planned to take me, but i refused their offer. After this i got to know that they have put international arrest order on me, because they obviously are worried that I would try to run away

Aisha Kausar: Yes, if they want to they can. But for now, they just want to keep me here, so that i will stay under their control.

EA E-tjenestens agent: But how they would know that you want to run away or not?

Aisha Kausar: Because they know already how many tousands of woman and children got smuggled out of the camps. Every one know this

Aisha Kausar: So of course they are worried that i will also be able to run away

Aisha Kausar: Even though there is no way from roj

Aisha Kausar: But they put the arrest order on me, so I can not be safe anywhere