– What will it take for Colossal to actually produce a mammoth in 2028?

Eriona Hysolli, Head of Biological Sciences - Mammoth Lead:

– A talented and dedicated group of individuals across expertise areas who believe we must act now to reverse some of the anthropogenic-derived impact on wildlife and ecosystem health. A group that believes traditional conservation needs a partner with great expertise in the technologies of the now and the future like computational sciences and AI, assisted reproductive technologies, multiplex genome engineering, biobanking with urgency, and ex utero gestation for scale. Working across these domains of science and collaborating with great scientific minds of our advisor boards, wildlife experts, zoos, local communities, governments, and amazing investors/fans who support these efforts is a must.

– On a deeper scientific level, we have accumulated many genomes (public datasets, shared data through collaborations and internal genomes) to understand species differences with bioinformatics tools and novel comparative genomics approaches. We know genetically what separates and Asian elephant to a Woolly Mammoth. We are now very focused on editing elephant cells as well as model organism cells to validate the genetic changes to the cold resistance trait associated with it. We are also utilizing stem cell technologies such as reprogramming to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), an achievement we recently shared with the world, to understand mammoth genetic changes at a cellular level by differentiating iPSCs into different cell types. These cells can also be used for deriving gametes that can eliminate the process of harvesting eggs for the purpose of nuclear transfer (cloning) in the future, but that is needed for the birth of our first mammoth calves. We have dedicated embryologists for developing these assisted reproductive technologies needed for elephant conservation and de-extinction. Additionally, our teams are working with experts in the field to build the workflow of OPU (ovum pickup or egg harvesting) from healthy elephant surrogates for cloning and conservation. We are untangling fundamental science for this iconic understudied megafauna (elephants), work that directly supports our Woolly Mammoth de-extinction efforts.