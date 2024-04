Ukjende meldingar blei lagt fram i retten

AT Agenten til E-tenesta : Did they ask to go back?

Me: Akhi please, you brothers must do something

Me: They got the choice, and they chose to go back

Me: Women are choosing the kufr countries even if they know the children will be taken by the kuffar and the sisters will be in prison

M Me: I ask you in the name of Allah, PLEASE do something for the women in roj... wAllahi people are losing hope and and have no more sabr

AT Agenten til E-tenesta : Wallah ya ukhti we always in plans and preparing but (arabisk skrift) it doesn`t work

M Me: And even the sisters who are trying to be steadfast are getting weak...

AT Agenten til E-tenesta : Wallah most of the time