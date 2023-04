"Mitigation measures include, where relevant and depending on the ecosystems naturally present in the affected water bodies:

Measures to ensure downstream and upstream fish migration (such as fish friendly turbines, fish guidance structures, state-of the-art fully functional fish passes, measures to stop or minimise operation and discharges during migration or spawning);

Measures to ensure minimum ecological flow (including mitigation of rapid, short-term variations in flow or hydro-peaking operations) and sediment flow;

Measures to protect or enhance habitats.

The effectiveness of those measures is monitored in the context of the authorisation or permit setting out the conditions aimed at achieving good status or potential of the affected water body."

