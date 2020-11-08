Biden lovte å forene i seierstalen

– Dere har gitt oss en klar seier. En overbevisende seier. Vi vant med det største antall stemmer i nasjonens historie. Slik begynte Joe Biden seierstalen sin i hjembyen Wilmington.

Joe Biden talte i hjembyen Wilmington natt til søndag etter å ha blitt erklært som vinner i presidentvalget.

– Jeg skal være en president som forener oss, ikke splitter oss, sa Biden før han fortsatte med en av president Obamas berømte fraser: – En president som ikke ser blå stater og røde stater, men de forente stater.

– Det er på tide å lytte til hverandre. Vi må slutte å behandle våre meningsmotstandere som fiender. Vi er alle amerikanere, sa Biden.

Han lovte å gjenoppbygge USA og gjøre USA respektert i verden igjen, og han takket alle som bidro, fra familien til alle de frivillige i valgkampen.

Biden sa videre at han vil jobbe like hardt for dem stemte mot ham som for dem som stemte for ham.

– Jeg forstår at dere er skuffet. Jeg har tapt noen ganger jeg også. Men nå er tiden kommet for å legge bort den harde retorikken, senke temperaturen og se hverandre igjen, lytte til hverandre, sa Biden.

I talen nevnte Biden ikke Donald Trump en eneste gang, og sa heller ikke noe om at presidenten ikke har innrømmet nederlaget.

Han brukte i stedet en god del av talen til å takke alle, fra familien til alle de frivillige i valgkampen og til alle dem som støttet ham.

Setter ned koronagruppe

I talen sa Biden at han skal sette ned en egen gruppe som skal arbeide med å bekjempe koronapandemien.

– Mandag vil jeg sette ned en gruppe med ledende forskere og eksperter som skal gi råd i overgangsperioden og hjelpe til med å gjøre Biden-Harris-planen til en handlingsplan som kan starte 20. januar 2021, sa Biden.

Dermed signaliserte han at han vil gjøre koronapandemien til sin første prioritet som president.

Tilhengere av Joe Biden hadde samlet seg i Wilmington for å høre seierstalen.

Foto: WIN MCNAMEE / AFP

Gikk ut av bilene

Biden talte i hjembyen Wilmington i Delaware. Det var annonsert at den skulle begynne klokken 02.00, men Harris kom først på scenen klokken rett før klokken 02.30.

Scenen han talte på har stått klar siden valgdagen, men ble først nå tatt i bruk.

På grunn av koronapandemien skulle folk i utgangspunktet sitte inne i bilene sine og høre på.

Mange trosset det og sto ganske tett mens de ropte heiarop mens det viftet med amerikanske flagg og Biden/Harris-bannere. Alle hadde imidlertid på seg munnbind.

Ble kåret til vinner lørdag ettermiddag

Biden holdt seierstalen etter at han lørdag ettermiddag ble kåret til vinner av presidentvalget.

Det skjedde etter at han ble erklært som vinner av Pennsylvania og dermed fikk det nødvendige antall valgmenn til å bli valgt til president.

78 år gamle Joe Biden blir USAs 46. president. Les: Portrett av Joe Biden

Talen Kamala Harris holdt lørdag etter valget.

Harris talte først

Før Joe Biden holdt sin tale hadde hans visepresidentkandidat talt til forsamlingen, Hun blir historisk som den første kvinnelige og den første svarte visepresidenten i USAs historie.

Hun kom ut på scenen til stor jubel. Harris begynte med å hylle den legendariske svarte kongressrepresentanten John Lewis som døde tidligere i år.

– Da demokratiet vårt sto spill ved dette valget og hele verden så på, åpnet dere for en ny dag for Amerika, sa Harris til de fremmøtte.

Hun takket spesielt valgarbeidere som har sørget for at alle stemmer er blitt talt opp.

– Dere har beskyttet demokratiets integritet, sa Harris. Hun omtalte Joe Biden som en person som heler og forener. – Han blir en president for alle amerikanere, sa Kamala Harris.

Harris brukte en god del av talen sin til å hylle kvinner som har kjempet frem kvinners rettigheter. Særlig trakk hun frem svarte kvinner.

– Mens jeg blir den første kvinnelige visepresident, blir jeg ikke den første, sa Harris i en oppfordring til unge jenter om å drømme.

Har ikke innrømmet nederlaget

Vanligvis holder vinneren av presidentvalget sin seierstale først etter at taperen har ringt og gratulert med seieren.

I år har ikke Trump ringt og signalene fra Det hvite hus tyder på at det ikke vil skje med det første.

I stedet hevder Trump, uten bevis, at det har vært omfattende valgfusk og at han er den egentlige vinneren.

Alt om presidentvalget i USA

Presidentvalget kort forklart

3. november 2020 velger USA sin neste president. President Donald Trump stiller til gjenvalg for Republikanerne. Joe Biden stiller som presidentkandidat for Demokratene. Rekordmange amerikanere stemmer via post i år, og vi vet ikke når resultatet blir klart. Trump sier han ikke stoler på poststemmene. Samtidig mener Demokratene at man skal bruke lenger tid enn vanlig på å telle opp nettopp disse. Mange frykter kaos i ukene etter valget. Hva skjer om Trump ikke aksepterer et nederlag?
Grupper som Proud boys og Antifa har fått mye oppmerksomhet den siste tiden. Den ekstremistiske hatgruppen Proud boys jublet da president Donald Trump sa «stand back and stand by» i den første presidentdebatten. Samtidig forbereder Boogaloo bois seg på borgerkrig, mens medlemmer av Antifa på venstresiden er villige til å bruke vold i kampen mot rasister og fascister. Kan valget utløse en krig mellom disse gruppene? Og er de farlige?
3. november 2020 velger amerikanerne sin neste president. Donald Trump stiller til gjenvalg for Republikanerne. Joe Biden stiller som presidentkandidat for Demokratene. Ved forrige presidentvalg vant Trump til tross for at Hillary Clinton fikk flest stemmer. Hvordan kan det skje? Her er to ting du må vite for å forstå USA-valget.

Bakgrunn:

