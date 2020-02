Plast rundt knekkebrødene irriterer: – 100 prosent unødvendig

Thank you for getting in touch regarding our new Crunchy Rye Bread packaging.



We first released our portion packs in 2016 in response to a vast amount of feedback from consumers who either didn't want to take a whole pack of Ryvita with them when eating out of home, along with some consumers who found the old packaging often left the end of the packet stale.



Introducing portion packs has helped to prevent food waste, will keep your Ryvita fresher for longer and we know many of our consumers really like the convenience of these packs. But we appreciate that we need to find a more sustainable way of packing them.



We completely understand your concerns about the use of plastic in our packaging and are taking the issue very seriously.

We currently have several projects looking at alternative options, one option we're exploring is a paper substrate for our Portion Packs to reduce the amount of single-use plastic we use and we have signed up to the *UK Plastics Pact where we sit on the working group of the Pacts to communicate this to the public.



Our projects involve understanding the true impact of each of these options so that we cause the least amount of impact possible.

We're not just taking into account what could happen to the different packaging options at the end of their life; we need to consider the impact of how they are created and used too.



For example, some questions we're exploring are; what are the energy and carbon emissions used to create this packaging? Could there be any ecological risks, such as potential for deforestation or biodiversity reduction?

Will this involve using a brand new material or can it be made from a by-product to minimise waste and still keep your Ryvita lovely and fresh.



Once we've understood the wider impact, we'll then check that the packaging works in our factory. After that, we then have to wait up to 12 months for us to check that your Ryvita stays at the quality you expect over the shelf-life we promise.

It's taking us time but we want to make sure that we're making a considered decision that is the best option for our planet and for you.



As you can see, we really do take sustainability very seriously and there are a number of other initiatives we're incredibly proud of;

We've made sure that all of the cardboard we use is made from recycled board that can be recycled across the country.

On top of this we only use vegetable-based inks & water-based varnishes across all our products.

The trays inside our Thins boxes are made from 100% recycled PET plastic (and will shortly be detectable in recycling plants so that they can be used again and again)

We've added clear recycling information to our website & across most of our packs to make it as easy as possible for you to dispose of our packaging responsibly.

We always use British Rye (apart from when we can't get enough!) working directly with 30 farmers to ensure it is grown as efficiently as possible to minimise resource & energy use.

...And we will continuously look at ways we can improve sustainability across our business.



All the best, Joanne Carlton-Smith

Consumer Experience Coordinator