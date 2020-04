Lokale kinesiske myndigheter vil samarbeide med Nordland mot koronaviruset

Fra: Che Jun, Secretary of CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, President of Standing Committee of Zhejiang People’s Congress Til: Tomas Norvoll, President of Nordland County, Norway Sendt: March 27, 2020

Honorable Mr. Tomas Norvoll Recently, Nordland County as well as the whole Norway was hit by the COVID-19 epidemic. We can completely relate to what you are going through right now. On behalf of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, the Provincial Government and our people, I send my sincere consolations to all people of Nordland County. Virus respects no borders and the epidemic cares about no ethnicities. Only by acting with unity and working together can the human beings defeat the virus. Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Chinese people stand united to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic since its outbreak under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Our rigorous epidemic prevention and control effort have delivered positive results. Meanwhile, China has released information about the epidemic in a timely and transparent manner, and shared its experience of epidemic prevention and control practices, winning precious time for as well as providing useful experiences to the international community. We praise effective measures taken by Nordland County to contain the spread of the epidemic, and are more than ready to conduct experience-sharing and exchange with Nordland County in our fight against the epidemic. Since Zhejiang and Nordland established sisterly partnership in 2010, our friendship and cooperation has gone from strength to strength. We truly cherish our friendly relations and firmly believe we can secure an early victory over the virus and take our cooperation to a new level through our concerted effort. I wish Your Excellency good health and all success in your job!I wish Nordland people happiness, peace and good health!