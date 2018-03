Kilde til Tass: Kjøpesenterbrannen i Sibir var trolig påsatt

Russia Fire A man holds a paper reading "64 dead" in a crowd gathered to pay last respects for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Officials say that the fire escapes were blocked and a PA system was turned off during the fire that killed over 50 people. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)

Sergei Gavrilenko / AP