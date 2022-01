Flere titalls demonstranter skal være drept i Kasakhstan

Kasakhstan Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty on January 5, 2022. - Kazakhstan on January 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (Photo by Abduaziz MADYAROV / AFP)

Foto: ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV / AFP