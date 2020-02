View this post on Instagram

annonse For some reason I’m always comparing nature to the one we have in north of Norway, so today when we went to a waterfall I was like “meh, it’s better at home”. Norway is hard to beat for sure!! 💫 But after that we randomly drove into the most amazing sunset and had a moment at the beach, walking in the warm-ish water, and I’ve never seen a sky like that - not at home, not anywhere. EVER. I will remember that for the rest of my life and it almost bring tears to my eyes just thinking of it now. I feel so lucky to experience this so thank you to @efnorge ❤️ and to everyone complaining about my ass being in every picture: this is Sophie Elise, honestly what did you expect?????