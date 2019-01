Zucca med nådeløs selvkritikk: – Jeg har ikke vært profesjonell nok

View this post on Instagram

Hello my friends. Well I guess by the end of last year the universe wanted to know how heavy of a slam my body can take, how many teeth I gotta loose or brake until I can join the @nhl or how many drugs it would take to put me in a 1 week - powernap...among some other crazy shit. I guess I passed that „test“ cause I‘m still here and I‘m still smiling. I wanna say thank you to all the doctors involved and especially the mountain rescue team in Val Gardena. I also want to apologize to my family, girlfriend, friends and everyone I scared or shocked in a way. Also sorry to all the guys who had to wait after me during the race. And another thank you to everyone who wrote me a message, a letter or has sent some healing vibes. I hope I answered to all of you in a way. 🙏🏻♥️ I‘m super happy with the progress my body is making and it should heal up completely in the near future! ✌🏻 #istillthinkcamelsarecool