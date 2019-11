Løpstalent hevdar utestengt trenar tvang ho ned i vekt

View this post on Instagram

Dear female athletes — Several stories have been published in the media in the last few days regarding female athletes and their body image. I get both upset and sad when hearing Mary Cain’s story. Upset because, in Cain’s case, the support system is to blame. I’ve fortunately never experienced anything like that, but I’d still like to offer some advice to young female athletes: 1. Don’t compare yourself to other athletes. It’s essential for young athletes to have good role models. Insecurity and comparing yourself to others is completely natural at a young age, and it’s important that questions regarding your own body are put to the right people. Weight, for example, is a recurring topic within this sport. I hope that instead of being influenced by what others might say and mean, that young athletes reach out to someone they trust and someone that actually knows what they’re talking about. 2. Never accept that a coach or others in your support system tells you what your body should look like. In sports there’s no such thing as the perfect or ideal body. We’re all different, we all have different bodies, and we’ve got different needs to perform at our best. 3. Surround yourself with the right kind of people. Get a coach and a group of people around you that has knowledge on the topic and that you feel you can talk to. 💕 #womeninsports #femaleathlete