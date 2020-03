Her er beskjeden som nå går ut til alle fly som har tenkt seg til Norge:

COVID19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR NORWAY. AIRLINE OPERATORS AND PILOTS MUST INFORM PASSENGERS TRAVELLING TO NORWAY THAT UPON ARRIVAL THEY WILL BE RETURNED TO ORIGIN OR BE QUARANTINED FOR 14 DAYS IF:

THE PASSENGER IS ARRIVING FROM A COUNTRY FROM OUTSIDE THE NORDIC AREA.

THE PASSENGER IS ARRIVING VIA A NORDIC COUNTRY AND THE PASSENGER HAS BEEN OUTSIDE THE NORDIC AREA WITHIN THE LAST 14 DAYS.

TO COMPLY WITH NORWEGIAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES REGULATIONS AND TO FACILITATE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONA VIRUS IN NORWAY, PILOTS OF ALL ARRIVING ACFT ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT ANY SUSPECTED CASE OF THIS DISEASE ON BOARD THEIR ACFT TO THE APPROPRIATE ATS UNIT IN NORWAY WELL IN ADVANCE OF ARRIVAL.

ALL CREW AND MINIMUM SUPPORT PERSONELL THAT ARE REQUIRED TO CARRY OUT CARGO AND PASSENGER FLIGHTS, ARE EXEMPT FROM THE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS.

OVERNIGHT STAYS SHOULD BE AVOIDED.

CREW, ON VACATION OUTSIDE OF NORWAY, MUST BE ASSESSED ACCORDING TO HEALTH AUTHORITY REQUIREMENTS MEANING THAT THEY HAVE TO BE QUARANTINED FOR 14 DAYS UPON ARRIVAL IN NORWAY.

CREW ON DUTY, ARRIVING FROM OUTSIDE THE NORDIC COUNTRIES, ARE EXEMPTED.

ALL CREW AND PASSENGERS WILL HAVE TO FILL OUT THE PUBLIC HEALTH INFORMATION FORM AND HAND IT OVER TO THE LOCAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY UPON ARRIVAL.

THE LOCAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY MUST TRANSMIT THE FORM TO THE LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY.

AD/FIR: ENOR FROM: Fri 13 Mar 2020 13:15 TO: Tue 14 Apr 2020 12:00 : NOTAM A/875/20