Fant ikkje fast fjell til vindkraftanlegg – her er teikningane dei burde sett

Falck Renewables Vind undertook desk studies to draft our MTA plan. Our information is confirmed by the NGU report. This states for the area of mountain surrounding the turbine locations contains moraines between 0.5 metres to several 10’s of metres thick. Rock anchor foundations are viable with around 1.5m depth of rock from ground level, therefore they could be built in areas with shallow rock, as noted in the NGU report. Once we received the appropriate permits we were able to carry out the site investigation, check this estimation then finalise the foundation design. This is normal practice in any construction project, including wind farms.

We have recently stated that changing the foundation type from rock anchor to gravity type has negligible effect on emissions or the surrounding nature. We continue to comply with the concession conditions, including the requirement to remove the foundations at the end of the licence period.