12 september

wed Flight to Oslo

Stay at Radisson BLU hotell – OSL

13.september thu Flight from OSL – SEA via FRA

Dep 06:05 – arr Seattle 11:55

Transport: taxi to Four point by Sheraton

14:00 Delegation meeting i reception area

15:00 Lunch: Host: Nordland FrP special guests invited

17:00 Omvisning space needle

19:00 Annual meeting in Norwegian commercial club – leiv eriksson Hall

special guests: Nordland FrP

Dinner at the commercial club

14.september

fri 08:00 Taxi from hotel to Norwegian house – Ballard

09:00 Fall crab science symposium

13:00 Noon coffee at Leif Erikson lodge

13:30 Government Locks Fish Ladder viewing of returning salmon

15:00 Experiences from crab fishing and the US crab fishing managements

from a fishermans view. Meeting at «Northwestern» at Pacific fishermen

shipyard. Host: Sigurd Jonny Hansen and Edgar Hansen.

16:00 Guided tour. Pacific Fishermen Shipyard. Theme: Developments and

challenges for shipyards in the US. Renewal of the fleet – why is it so

challenging?

Guide: CEO Doug Nixon.

17:00 Nordic Museum Tour Right Next Door

18:00 Visit Lunde marine electronics - Seattle - main office. Host CEO Tor

Tollessen

After Museum Tour of Ballard and the infamous Ballard Smoke Shop

19:30 Pacific fishermen shipyard: Special guests: Nordland FrP and Ballard

High School. Host CEO PFS Doug Nixon

21:00 Dessert at Sigurd Jonny Hansens residence

15. september

sat 08:00 Breakfast at the hotel restaurant

11:00 Delegation meeting

12:00 guided tour Seattle – focus on the norwegian heritage in Ballard

Voluntary:

15:00 Taxi to Washington state fair

17:00 Pre meetings

19:00 Meeting with mr. Toby Keith and concert

16.september

sun 08:00 Departure from hotel

12:25 SEA – IAH

18:40 Arrival Houston IAH

Taxi til hotel

Dinner

17.september

mon 09:00 Departure from the Hotel toNorway House, 3410 W. Dallas St.,

Houston, TX 77019.

09:30 – 12:00 Presentation of Norway House. Royal Norwegian Consulate

General, Innovation Norway, NORWEP and Norwegian Chamber of

Commerce.

12:00 – 13:30 Lunch at nearby restaurant – Piggys tavern

14:00 Departure for Norway House

14:30 Meeting with Phillip Aronoff, Republican candidate from District 9

for Congress. (Aronoff)

“The US political System”

16:00 Departure Norway House for Hotel

19:00 Dinner Downtown

18.september

tue 08:00 Departure Hotel for Rice University

08.30 – 10.00 Meeting with Rice University’s James A. Baker III

Institute for Public Policy www.rice.edu , at theRush Conference Center

located on the 3rd floor of Baker Hall.

Mr. Jim Krane, Wallace C. Wilson Fellow for Energy Studies, James Baker

Institute (convenor) (confirmed)

10:00 Departure Rice University for meeting with Harris County

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Harris County

Michelle Hundley, Economic Development Advisor

Office of Harris County Judge Ed Emmett

1001 Preston, Suite 911

Houston, 77002 (confirmed)

“Overview Harris County”

Suite 911, Houston, Texas 7700

11:30 – 13:00 Lunch at nearby restaurant

13:00 Departure Harris County for Hotel

14:00 – 17:00 VIP Tour NASA Johnson Space Center. (TBC)

17:00 Departure for Hotel

14:00 Arrival Hotel

18:30 Departure from Hotel

19:00 Arrival Norwegian Residence,

1024 Rocky River Road

19:00 Seated dinner with the Norwegian consulate

general and guests

19.september

wed 09:00 Departure from Hotel

10:00 – 14:00 Guest Tour NASA Johnson Space Center. (TBC)

14:00 Departure for Hotel

15:00 Arrival Hotel

17:00 Departure Hotel for Norway House

17:30 - 20:00 Energy Happy Hour

Norway House,

3410 West Dallas St, Houston 77019

Bret Perlman,

Center for Houston Future

“The future of Renewable Energies in Texas”

Thursday, 20 September

20. september

thu 07:30 dep from hotel to airport

10:20 flight IAH – EWR(Newark airport) New York

14:45 arr EWH

17:30 approx. Arr Hotel

19:00 Dinner at Oprys

21.september

fri 10:00 – 10:15 – Velkommen ved ambassadør Tore Hattrem

10:15 – 10:45 – generell informasjon ved Mari Skåre, Deputy Permanent

Representative/Nestleder

11:00 – 11:30 – Utviklingsfeltet ved Marianne Loe, leder utviklingsteamet

11:30 – 12:00 – Fredsbevarende operasjoner inkl militære bidrag ved Ernst

Egelid, militærrådgiver

12:15 – 12:45 – Politi i fredsbevarende operasjoner ved Jon Christian Møller,

politirådgiver

Adresse:

Permanent Mission of Norway to the United Nations

825 Third Avenue, 38th Floor, New York, NY 10022

22.september

sat 10:00 departure from hotel

16:10 flight from New York(JFK) to OSL

23.september Arrival home