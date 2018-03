During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. [...]

The best books I read in 2017:

The Power av Naomi Alderman

Grant av Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City av Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story av Amy Goldstein

Exit West av Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul av James McBride

Anything Is Possible av Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir av Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow av Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing av Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) av Shea Serrano

Kilde: Barack Obamas Facebook-side