Tror briller kan gi beskyttelse mot korona

Du kan bli smittet av virus gjennom øynene. FHI tror bruk av briller kan gi deg noe beskyttelse mot koronasmitte.

President Joe Biden med solbriller

BESKYTTER DE?: Solbrillene til den amerikanske presidenten har blitt beskrevet som kule. Kan de være noe av grunnen til at Biden ennå ikke har blitt smittet av korona? Norske forskere skal nå forsøke å finne ut om briller gir beskyttelse.

Foto: JIM WATSON / AFP

Denne artikkelen er over en måned gammel, og kan inneholde utdaterte råd fra myndighetene angående koronasmitten.

Hold deg oppdatert i NRKs oversikt, eller gjennom FHIs nettsider.

Et stort forskningsprosjekt skal nå finne ut om det stemmer. Forskerne ønsker å få med så mange personer som mulig i studien. Eksperimentet vil vare i to uker.

Koronavirus kan gå fra person til person kapslet inn i dråper. Disse dråpene kan treffe øynene og starte infeksjonen. Briller kan sannsynligvis gi en grad av beskyttelse mot disse dråpene.

– Det er et uavklart spørsmål i hvor stor grad koronavirus smitter gjennom øynene. Men det er en del som tyder på at personer med briller sjeldnere blir smittet, sier Atle Fretheim ved FHI.

Han er fagdirektør ved Senter for forskning på epidemitiltak og ansvarlig forsker for studien.

Atle Fretheim

TROR DET KAN VÆRE NOE: Den ledende forskeren bak studien, Atle Fretheim ved FHI, er kanskje selv litt beskyttet mot korona.

Foto: Mohammed Alayoubi / NRK

Også solbriller

Dersom forskerne greier å rekruttere 22.000 mennesker, og det er et relativt høyt smittenivå i de to ukene, kan de få solide resultater.

– Deltagerne vil bli fordelt til å enten bruke briller, for eksempel solbriller, eller å ikke bruke det. De som vil være med får beskjed om de skal bruke briller eller ikke når de melder seg. Dette bestemmes ved automatisert loddtrekning, forklarer Fretheim.

Briller

MANGE: Nesten åtte av ti nordmenn bruker synshjelpemidler. Det kom fram i av en undersøkelse TNS Gallup gjorde for Norges Optikerforbund.

Foto: NRK

Noen krav

Forskningsgruppen ser for seg at deltagerne melder seg på studien gjennom en nettside. Denne er ennå ikke opprettet, så du kan ikke melde deg på nå.

Forskerne vil vite hvem som er med i undersøkelsen, men rapportene de gir tilbake vil være anonyme. Det betyr at forskerne ikke vil vite identiteten til forsøkspersoner som melder at de ble smittet.

Forsøkspersonene må dokumentere at de er over 18 år gamle.

I tillegg må de bruke offentlig transport tre eller flere ganger i uken. De må heller ikke være avhengige av å ha på briller når de reiser kollektivt. Folk som har kontaktlinser kan være med.

Dr. Alan Titelbaum from the Eye Associates of Somerville, holds up a contact lens at his practice in Somerville

HJELPER IKKE: Kontaktlinser er en god støtte i hverdagen for mange, men som panser mot dråpesmitte fungerer de dårlig. Virusdråpene vil sannsynligvis komme i kontakt med øyet uansett på grunn av aktiviteten til øyelokkene.

Foto: BRIAN SNYDER / Reuters Creative

Kort tid om dagen

Forskerne ser ikke for seg at deltakerne skal bruke brillene hele tiden. Protokollen for studien beskriver at deltakerne skal bruke eller ikke bruke briller i hvert fall tre ganger uken når de reiser kollektivt.

– Grunnen til at vi har valgt å be folk bruke briller på offentlig transport er at det er et veldig avgrenset tiltak, som vi tror mange kan og vil gjennomføre. Men vi vil oppfordre de som havner i «brillegruppa» om å bruke briller også i andre sammenhenger der det er mye folk, forteller Fretheim.

Begynner snart

Den foreløpige studieprotokollen med referanser til annen forskning kan du lese her.

Protokollen er nå til rutinemessig vurdering av regional etisk komite. Komitéen skal forhåndsgodkjenne alle medisinske og helsefaglige prosjekter som involverer mennesker.

Det er ventet at det vil ta noen uker, og så kan forsøkspersoner bli innrullert.

– Jeg tviler på at det har stor betydning å bruke briller, men hvem vet? Ingen! Og skulle det vise seg å ha litt å si, så vil det være svært nytt informasjon, sier Fretheim.

