Etter at ho innleidde eit forhold til den omstridde sjamanen, har prinsesse Märtha møtt mange reaksjonar. I eit langt innlegg på Instagram natt til fredag skriv ho om korleis forholdet har gitt henne innsikt i korleis ho medvite og umedvite har opptredd overfor svarte menneske.
Ho skriv at ho har teke sine eigne rettar som sjølvsagde, og aldri sett seg grundig inn i kva rasisme eigentleg er fordi ho var komfortabel med tilstanden til tinga.
– Eg er ikkje stolt av dette, men innser at eg må vekse for å forstå denne djupe problematikken. Eg, som ein kvit person, må kurse meg sjølv og gå frå å vere ein person som er mot rasisme til å bli ein antirasist, skriv ho.
Being @shamandurek ‘s girlfriend has given me a crash course in how white supremacy is at play and the way I have consciously and subconsciously thought of and acted towards black people. How I have taken my rights for granted - never looked properly at what racism really is, because it has been comfortable for me that the system is in place. I am not proud of it, but I realize I need to grow into understanding this deeply rooted system to be able to be part of the dismantling of it. I, as a white person, need to grow, educate myself and become better and move from being against racism to being anti-racist. Racism is not just the obvious (which I thought it was), of the openly discrimination, mistreating and killing of black people which is easy and obvious to take a stand against. It is in the details (which I had no idea still existed). It is in the way people shy away from Durek. How friends assume he lies about everything. That he is evil for being kind. The words muttered under their breath, making it perfectly clear to him that he does not have a natural place at the table. People at high places saying “How dare you think I would touch your hand?” when he reached out his hand to say goodnight (pre Covid-19). People thinking they aren’t racist, but don’t know anyone with a different skin color than their own, apart from the people working for them. How it is assumed that Durek is not a good person who actually loves me, but has manipulated me into loving him and keeps manipulating me in our relationship. How he will exploit me financially. The press presents him as a liar, being violent and a threat to my family and myself, sharing scrupulously his X’s story without checking facts, because it supports the belief system already in place about him. THAT IS RACISM! We have both received death threats for being together and have weekly been told that we shame our people and families for choosing each other. The reality of it all is that I love how he holds space for me as a woman, listens to my wisdom and shows up for me and my girls. I love how he shares his wisdom with the world CONTINUES IN COMMENTS 👇
Det var VG som omtalte innlegget til prinsessa først. Märtha Louise skriv at ho no opplever rasisme på ein annan måte enn den opne diskrimineringa ho tidlegare tenkte det var.
Ser den skjulte rasismen
Innlegget er ute på profilen princessmarthalouise som har vore den eine av to kontoar prinsessa har på Instagram. Den andre kontoen Iam_ marthalouise vart tidlegare i veka hacka og stengt, men var oppe igjen natt til fredag. Det same innlegg er lagt ut der.
Den skjulte rasismen har no vorte tydeleg for henne etter at ho vart kjærast med Durek Verrett. Ho fortel om korleis menneske held seg unna Verrett, at framståande personar ikkje vil ta han i handa, korleis vener går ut frå at han utnyttar henne og at han ikkje får ein retteleg plass i sosiale lag.
– Pressa viser han fram som ein løgnar, som valdeleg og som ein trussel for familien min og for meg, dei deler skruppellaust historier frå dei tidlegare forholda hans utan å sjekke fakta fordi det bygger opp under det inntrykket som alt er etablert om han. Dette er rasisme, skriv prinsessa.
Fått dødstruslar
– Vi har begge mottatt dødstruslar fordi vi er saman og fått kvar veke høyre at vi fører skam på folket vårt og familiane våre fordi vi har valt kvarandre, skriv ho. Ho sluttar av med ein open kjærleiks erklæring:
– Sanninga er at eg elskar korleis han gir meg plass som kvinne, lyttar til meiningane mine og er der for meg og jentene mine. Eeg elskar korleis han deler kunnskapen sin med verda.