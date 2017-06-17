Starmus direkte

NB! Vinduet med direktesendinga finner du litt lenger ned i saken
Her er programmet for søndag 18. juni:
The Legacy of Apollo 16
Charlie Duke
14:00 Exoplanets and ExoEarths
Michel Mayor
14:20 Origins and Aliens: The Search for Biosignatures on Exoplanets
Sara Seager
14:40 The Most Extreme Environments where the alien life could be found
Lynn Rothschild
16:00 Perspectives from Space
Sandra Magnus
16:20 Creative Manifestation
Steve Vai
16:40 GET A LIFE (form)!
David Zambuka
17:00 Optical Microscopy: the resolution revolution
Stefan Hell