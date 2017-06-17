Starmus direkte

NRK Meny

Vitenskaps- og musikkfestivalen Starmus arrangeres i Trondheim 18.-23. juni 2017, og en rekke kjente nobelprisvinnere, forskere, musikere og forfattere skal holde foredrag. NRK sender direkte fra alle foredragene. Se livesendingene her.

Starmus logo
Foto: Starmus
Per Kristian Johansen
Journalist
NB! Vinduet med direktesendinga finner du litt lenger ned i saken

Her er programmet for søndag 18. juni:

The Legacy of Apollo 16
Charlie Duke

14:00 Exoplanets and ExoEarths
Michel Mayor

14:20 Origins and Aliens: The Search for Biosignatures on Exoplanets
Sara Seager

14:40 The Most Extreme Environments where the alien life could be found
Lynn Rothschild

16:00 Perspectives from Space
Sandra Magnus

16:20 Creative Manifestation
Steve Vai

16:40 GET A LIFE (form)!
David Zambuka

17:00 Optical Microscopy: the resolution revolution
Stefan Hell

