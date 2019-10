Våpenhvilen i Syria er brutt

Statement issued by the general command of the democratic forces of Syria



Thursday 17 October 2019



To the media and public opinion



At the request and approval of the democratic forces of Syria and the United States of America, the representative of the Vice-President Mr. Mike Pence was reached today to announce an immediate ceasefire between the democratic forces of Syria and the Turkish State along the fighting lines from RAS AL AIN / Sri Kaneh East to the city of tel white west, the ceasefire process entered into force from 22:00 p.m.

The Democratic Forces of Syria confirm their commitment to the declared ceasefire process while calling on the Turkish State to do so.



General command of the democratic forces of Syria

17 / October 2019