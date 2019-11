Fra: Advokat som jobber på vegne av Samherji Sendt: Mandag 24. november 2014 Emne: Contact

The company I am working for is Esja Seafood – which is a part of the Samherji group www.samherji.is There is quite a substantial business conducted in Namibia and other African jurisdictions. Lets focus on Namibia in the beginning. An agreement would be assigned to Mauritius according to which a Namibian company pays royalty to my client. However the payments must be routed from Mauritius to Cyprus (needs to be structured) My initial questions: 1. Company formation – costs and timeframe (and type of entity) 2. Company admin – expected cost for a whole year – are there any special fees or levies other than normal taxes 3. Withholding taxes from Mauritius to Cyprus – dividend / interest / royalty