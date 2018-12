Satanister fikk stille ut skulptur på juleutstilling

View this post on Instagram

Look what we're up to 👀🐍☝️ #stepbystep . @Regran_ed from @posacosa - TST Chicago is wrapping up the year with their very own snaketivity: bringing a message to the Illinois state capital that religious freedom means freedom of representation for ALL religions... not just the ones that don’t offend Christians. The chapter is raising money for the design and creation of their Satanic holiday display... so you can help bring Satan to Springfield! Donate here to help send a message to our lawmakers that the winter holidays really ARE for everyone. Hail Satan! https://www.gofundme.com/snaketivity https://www.gofundme.com/snaketivity #tstchicago #Satan #chicagoactivist #southside #Christmas #Holidaydisplay #Springfield #snakes #apples #lifecasting #siliconemolds #Holidays #Chicago #thesatanictemple - #regrann