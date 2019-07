Historisk neshorn-fødsel gir håp om å redde utdøende rase

View this post on Instagram

Oh BOY! After a 493-day pregnancy, Victoria gave birth last night to a healthy male. This adorable addition to the @sdzsafaripark's Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center is the first successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America and brings us one step closer to saving the northern white rhino from extinction. Be sure to follow the Safari Park and @wildlife_conservancy for updates on this tiny tank puppy. Congrats to everyone involved in this cutting-edge milestone. 🦏 #rhinos #endangeredspecies #EndExtinction