Greta Thunberg fortviler etter pepperspray mot klimaaktivister

Today peaceful French climate activists and school strikers in Paris were sprayed with teargas. The same day, it was 45,9° in France in JUNE. It shattered the old record of 44,1° (which was set in August 2003). This is not “the new normal”. This is only the beginning of #ClimateBreakdown and #ClimateEmergency . Watch the video and ask yourself; who is defending who? #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #youthforclimate #extinctionrebellion PS. They are now outside the Elysée if you want to join them.