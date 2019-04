Eksperter: Derfor styrtet flyet til Ethiopian Airlines

Dear Bjorn, NO the flight crew did not follow the procedures Boeing requires of pilots. First of all they did not carry out the unreliable airspeed memory items. According to the report the CP did not only have stick shaker but also deviating airspeed indications from the right side. This calls for AP off, AT off, FD off and Pitch 10° and 80% N1 based on Flaps extended. This would also have prevented the airplane from reaching VMO. These memory items are not a recommendation but MUST be carried out by the crew in this situation (there are no obstructions for at least 40NM for a 07R straight out departure). Following these memory items the crew would then have entered the checklist once the AC is stabilized. According to the checklist no configuration change should be made until you figure out which IAS indicator is reliable. To summarize there would not have been a need to ever retract the flaps and MCAS would never have engaged. Instead the CP attempted 3 times to engage the AP on his side (the one with the stick shaker). He finally succeeded the third time at 1000 FT when the AP engaged for 33 seconds. Engaging the AP on the FCC A side which obviously has sensor issuers as shown by the stick shaker demonstrates very little situational awareness. I could go on with many other points in which the crew did not react as Boeing advised the pilots after Lion Air 610 but instead I will just mention one more thing. When they finally did try to move the stab trim manually their speed was already 340 IAS according to the left side ore more likely at least 360 IAS acc. To the right side. That the man stab trim will not work anymore at this point is not a surprise. The pilots should never have let the airplane get to that state. If my engine fails and I do not apply ruder immediately to counter the adverse yaw, then at some point I will not be able to recover the airplane anymore. It is the pilot’s responsibility to not let the airplane get to that point. With this post I am not saying that Boeing isn’t largely to blame for these two crashes but to state the pilots followed the prescribed procedures… based on the facts presented in the report that statement simply isn’t true.