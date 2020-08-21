Biden får skryt av Fox News etter nattens tale

Joe Biden får skryt av en rekke kommentatorer etter nattens tale til Demokratenes landsmøte.

Selv kommentatorer på vanligvis konservative Fox News skryter av Bidens tale, skriver Vox.

– Jeg synes det var en veldig effektiv tale. Husk at Donald Trump i månedsvis har snakket om Joe Biden som mentalt utgått på dato. Jeg mener at han tok knekken på den påstanden, sa Chris Wallace fra Fox News.

Wallace sa at etter talen «må Donald Trump kjempe mot en kandidat, ikke en karikatur».

Også andre fra Fox News ga ros til Biden. Karl Rove, som arbeidet for president George W. Bush, sa at «det var en veldig god tale».

Kanskje mest overraskende var at den konservative programlederen Laura Ingraham sa at Biden hadde «overgått forventningene» og «holdt en god tale».

Trump tvitret

Selv om Fox News var positive til talen, kom president Trump med kritikk på Twitter.

I 47 år har Joe ikke gjort noe av det han nå taler om. Han vil aldri endre seg, bare ord, skrev Trump.

Tre av tre

Niall Stanage skriver i The Hill at Biden måtte gjøre tre forskjellige ting i nattens tale:

  • Han måtte anklage president Trump.
  • Han måtte legge frem et tydelig alternativ.
  • Han måtte unngå noen tabber som ville gi ammunisjon til Trump-leiren.

Biden klarte tre av tre og mer til, er dommen til Stanage.

Brukte Churchills metafor om lys og mørke

Retorikkprofessor Kjell Terje Ringdal ved Høyskolen Kristiania sier han hadde lite forventinger på forhånd, men mener at Biden kom med en god tale.

– Biden klarer å få frem noen viktige poenger. At dette egentlig er en karakterkamp mot kaos. Hele landsmøtet har vært preget av en kanonade av kritikk mot den sittende presidenten. Biden oppsummerer det hele på en veldig effektiv og god måte, sier Ringdal til NRK.

Ringdal trekker sammenligninger mellom Bidens tale og Winston Churchills retorikk.

– Han bruker Churchills store metafor om lys og mørke. Hele talen er bygget opp rundt det, at vi går fra mørket til lyset.

– Det var en stor og veldig god tale. Og sannsynligvis også veldig effektiv, fordi den snakker ikke om veibygging, ikke om økonomi, ikke om de vanlige politiske sakene, men om karakter. Altså, det store valget som man nå må ta, sier Ringdal.

Hva er svakheten ved en sånn tale?

– Med norsk øyne så kan det fort bli for fett og for stort. Men den jevne amerikaner vil nok kjenne seg igjen i alle eksemplene som han bruker. De vil kjenne seg igjen i historien til Joe Biden, hans store sorger her i livet. Han har mistet tre av sine nærmeste. Han beskriver den smerten som det har vært, oghan lager en bro mellom sin egen smerte og over til den amerikanske smerten, sier Ringdal.

Publisert Oppdatert
