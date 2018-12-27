Amerikaner første person som krysser Antarktis uten hjelp

33 år gamle O'Brady brukte 54 dager på den nesten 1600 kilometer lange ferden fra nord til sør på Antarktis.
– Jeg har oppnådd målet mitt: Å bli den første personen i historien som krysser kontinentet Antarktis fra kyst til kyst alene, uten støtte og uten hjelpemidler, skrev O'Brady på Instagram etter å ha tilbakelagt den siste etappen av reisen.
– Til tross for at de siste 32 timene var noen av de mest utfordrende timene i livet mitt, har det helt ærlig vært noen av de beste øyeblikkene jeg noen gang har opplevd, skriver O'Brady.
Reiseruta hans ble fulgt med GPS, og direkteoppdateringer ble daglig lagt ut på nettsiden hans.
Vinteren 1996–1997 tilbakela norske Børge Ousland 2800 kilometer på 64 dager og ble første person til å krysse Antarktis alene uten forsyninger og hjelp utenfra. Han brukte imidlertid utstyr, seil, som O'Brady ikke har benyttet seg av.
