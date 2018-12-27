Amerikaner første person som krysser Antarktis uten hjelp

Amerikanske Colin O'Brady er første person som har krysset Antarktis uten hjelp. Børge Ousland var den første fullførte ferden alene, men ved hjelp av seil.

Clin O'Brady

SELVPORTRETT: Colin O'Brady er første person som krysser Antarktis fra kyst til kyst, alene, uten hjelpemidler, assistanse eller forsyninger utenfra.

Foto: Colin O'Brady / AP

33 år gamle O'Brady brukte 54 dager på den nesten 1600 kilometer lange ferden fra nord til sør på Antarktis.

– Jeg har oppnådd målet mitt: Å bli den første personen i historien som krysser kontinentet Antarktis fra kyst til kyst alene, uten støtte og uten hjelpemidler, skrev O'Brady på Instagram etter å ha tilbakelagt den siste etappen av reisen.

Colin O'Brady på vei tvers over Antarktis alene

ALENE: Colin O'Brady fra Portland i den amerikanske delstaten Oregon poserer på et bilde, alene på sin ferd over Antarktis.

Foto: Colin O'Brady / AP

– Til tross for at de siste 32 timene var noen av de mest utfordrende timene i livet mitt, har det helt ærlig vært noen av de beste øyeblikkene jeg noen gang har opplevd, skriver O'Brady.

Reiseruta hans ble fulgt med GPS, og direkteoppdateringer ble daglig lagt ut på nettsiden hans.

Vinteren 1996–1997 tilbakela norske Børge Ousland 2800 kilometer på 64 dager og ble første person til å krysse Antarktis alene uten forsyninger og hjelp utenfra. Han brukte imidlertid utstyr, seil, som O'Brady ikke har benyttet seg av.

View this post on Instagram

Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

A post shared by Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) on

