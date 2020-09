View this post on Instagram

With only two ships in operation in Northern Norway, carrying almost no guests, the times that we are in are unprecedented, and the toughest period for @Hurtigruten since WW2. BUT, it’s also in times like these you see what Hurtigruten is built of. Amazing people! Going through the last weeks with no corona onboard any of our ships, and being able to get all our guests safely home to their loved ones has been hard work by the extremely competent people in our organization. And, these times won’t last forover. We’ll be back! Stronger and better than ever. Exemplified by our great crew members on MS Fram, MS Midnatsol and MS Roald Amundsen. All sailing empty from Southern America to be in position for their new adventures. #WEWILLEXPLOREAGAIN 📸 @Sverre Andreas Rud, Friederike Bauer, Daniel Ebeltoft