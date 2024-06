«To my understanding, you raise two points in your e-mail, one regarding the case of Mr Tommy Olsen and a second one, regarding the alleged "push-backs" of irregular refugees by the Greek Authorities (notably the Hellenic Coast Guard).

Regarding the first point raised, let me inform you that since this case is being followed closely by the Greek judicial system, this Embassy has no authority or jurisdiction to comment either on the procedure or the possible outcome. In a country where the rule of law prevails, there is a clear separation between the Judicial and the Executive Powers.

Furthermore, regarding the alleged accusations made from time to time on "push-backs" of irregular migrants, let me assure you that Greece, as a member state of the EU, remains committed to the protection of human rights, applies the relevant national, EU and international legislation and investigates each reported incident and, in addition to the regular investigations carried out by the Judiciary, has independent control mechanisms, such as the National Transparency Authority, responsible for investigating complaints of arbitrary and illegal practices. The Hellenic Ministries of Citizen Protection and Migration and Asylum have called on all those who report such abuses to provide available evidence to the relevant national authorities for investigation. These accusations often made against the Greek Authorities in their endeavours to combat irregular migration are inaccurate. Let me assure you that since the beginning of the refugee/migration crisis, back in 2015, Greece has literally saved thousands of human lives in the Aegean Sea. Hundreds of thousands of people from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, refugees and illegal migrants from Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan and other Central Asian countries have crossed the north-eastern land borders, separating Greece from Turkey or crossed the Aegean Sea or landed at the southern coasts of Greece, while a considerable number of them have already departed Greece for another European country. Of course, a large number of them have already received refugee status, live and work in Greece.

While multiple allegations of so-called “push-backs” have been reported from time to time by media or NGOs, no credible, well-documented or verifiable information has been provided so far. As an example, “Lighthouse Reports” recently failed to provide material evidence related to the accusations contained in its report, when requested by the Greek authorities. This case points out that most, if not all cases, accusations are not followed by supporting evidence that would allow investigating authorities to go deeper into the cases, but they are based on anonymous or non-credible testimonies, the purpose of which is more about creating biased accusations than promoting the truth.

As a general concluding comment, I would like to seize this opportunity to assure you that Greece remains fully committed to upholding its obligations under international law as set forth in the 1951 Geneva Convention and other relevant international and European instruments, including the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea and the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue. Greece places particular emphasis on the respect for human rights and humanitarian law. At the same time, as a sovereign state whose external borders coincide with the EU’s ones, Greece has also the responsibility to ensure that all third country nationals seeking to enter its territory, fulfil all national and European prerequisites to do».