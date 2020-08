View this post on Instagram

Quarantine and no chill🔥 We decided to go into almost full isolation coming back from the previous @diamondleagueathletics meet. That means training in a private cellar, living in an appartment just me and coach (GUTTASTEMNING🥳) and trying to wear face masks as much as we can... This is for ours and the publics safety. We think its possible to do the sport we love, and thinking about preventing the virus as well. We are going to run in Stockholm at the @bauhausgalan and we will travel there with a motorhome, and then go back in quarantine. Thanks to everybody who supports us. We will continue to inspire through our running👊🏃‍♂️To make it work, we all have to work together👫