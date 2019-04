View this post on Instagram

IT'S A WIN AT THE OLYMPUS RALLY! 💪🏼🎉 What an amazing feeling to win for the first time with @subarumotorsportsusa 😀 and to do this with a new co-driver and while first on the road? Incredible 🤩 huge thanks to Denis for stepping in and to the whole team, this is so much more than I could have hoped for this weekend! 😁🙌🏼