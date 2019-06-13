Tyskland slo Spania

Tyskarane er langt på veg klare for sluttspelet i VM, etter at dei slo Spania 1–0 onsdag kveld. Laget står no med seks poeng på sine to første kampar. Sara Daebritz scora like før pause. Tyskland vann VM både i 2003 og 2007, og er også ein av favorittane i år.