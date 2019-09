Ingebrigtsen-rivaler får ikke delta i VM

View this post on Instagram

It is with great regret that we are forced to announce that Michael Kibet; the M5000m winner of the Kenyan National Trials for World Championships selection; has been denied his position on the Kenyan Team for #IAAFWCDoha2019 due to IAAF Rule 15; and not having three "out of competition" tests done prior to departure for Doha. To be very clear; Michael Kibet was available all year long to be available for test by Athletics Kenya, the IAAF AIU and ADAK in Kenya; without question. With the great potential that Michael Kibet has shown all year long; our agency requested for Kibet be added the the Testing Pool under rule 15; but to no avail since May, 2019. Since that time he has been tested countless times "in competition". It is truly heartbreaking to have this nightmare realized for Mr. Kibet as he cannot now represent himself, his country or his sponsor on the global championships stage after he did his part to earn a trip to Doha." #fairplay #runclean @iaafdoha2019 @diamondleagueathletics @nikerunning -Agency: ESM&M