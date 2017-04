Dette er punkt 10 i saksdokumentet som kappgangskomiteen skal ta stilling til under IAAF-møtet i London denne veka.

RACE WALK COMPETITION PROGRAMME IN MAJOR COMPETITIONS

The Committee acknowledged that discussions had been held between IOC and IAAF regarding the competition programme for Tokyo 2020.

The IOC believe that race walking is currently in a vulnerable position citing decreased interest in events of long duration to a targeted younger audience and recent doping issues surrounding race walking.

Finally the IOC are pushing more and more for gender equality and currently we do not have this in race walk as Men are competing in 20km and 50km and Women are competing only in 20km as the Council decision to allow women to compete in 50km together with the men has not yet been implemented into the Olympic Programme.

The Committee was asked to consider various options for future international competitions, leading up to and including Tokyo 2020. It was felt that if no changes are recommended, it is highly likely that the IOC may impose its own solution.

The Committee welcomes this opportunity to forge the future direction of the discipline. It is grateful that the IAAF and IOC are willing to entertain novel and creative ideas aimed to engage a broader worldwide community and audience in a discipline that has been part of the Athletics program for over a century.

The Committee sees the discipline as being in a fortunate position of being able to make proposals that can take advantage of the current (and projected future) media and technological environment to make it more attractive. Race walking must show that it is ready to adapt to a changing environment.

Proposals for change leading up to 2020 will put race walking under the microscope, but will also place the event area in the forefront of leading innovation for the sport of Athletics.

Following lengthy discussion, the Committee agreed the following:

1. Introduce insole technology to assist judging as soon as possible - at the latest by Doha 2019.

2. Maintain the same competition programme for 2018 IAAF WRWTC in Taicang. If possible field test the insole technology alongside current judging protocol (including the pit lane) at that event.

3. Full use of the pit lane at the 2018 U20 World Championships. Consider introduction of mixed relay (2 x 5000m) at 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships (in addition to individual Race Walking Committee Report – Item 8.1 of the Agenda 209th IAAF Council Meeting – 12/13 April 2017 – London 4 of 4 10,000m).

4. Change international distance for race walking for 2019 and 2020 to the Half Marathon for both men and women. Maintain 10,000m race walk as distance for U-20 men and women at least until 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships.

5. Introduce a mixed gender (2 men, 2 women) relay (4 x 5000m on the track) for 2019 and 2020 (IAAF World Championships and Olympic Games). Use pit-lane (or other penalty) for infractions. Encourage Area Championships to at least include the mixed gender track relay in 2019-2020.

6. Review distances and format for race walking events after 2020 Olympics, based on feedback from IAAF, IOC, coaches, and athletes.