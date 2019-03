Dyrhaugs drama etter operasjonen: Fikk infeksjoner og havnet på akutten

View this post on Instagram

I have for many years had a lot of pain in my lower back and groin. But the last year I have suffered a lot more, and I haven’t been able to train normally or comepete at all. So I was relieved and happy when I was finally diagnosed for «Sportsmansgroin» and could do the surgery in München today🙏 I need to recover for a few weeks but hopefully I will be back on track as soon as possible👊