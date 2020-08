Besseberg-etterforskinga: Vil ikkje la seg intervjue av granskingskommisjon

INTERIM REPORT NO.12 OF THE EXTERNAL REVIEW COMMISSION

1. Since I last reported to the IBU Executive Board on 27 May 2020, the Commission has taken a number of steps to advance its investigation with a view to producing the final report.

2. In particular, the Commission:

a. held a meeting by video conference on 9 June 2020, at which it discussed progress to date and defined a clear pathway to finalise its investigation, including by identifying the final documents to be reviewed and the final witnesses to be interviewed;

b. reviewed and condensed a significant amount of further evidence in preparation for important witness interviews and for purposes of the final report;

c. conducted eight witness interviews by video or telephone (in light of COVID-19 restrictions), and exchanged written questions on discrete issues with a number of other witnesses;

d. arranged most of the remaining witness interviews (or is in the process of agreeing interview dates with those witnesses), including with potentially important witnesses based in Russia. While the Commission has not yet been able to agree an interview date with the former IBU Secretary General (despite efforts to do so), it anticipates (or is at least hopeful) that she will submit to an interview; and

e. worked closely with RUSADA, which has been very cooperative and helpful in assisting with arranging witness interviews and gathering additional evidence on certain issues that remain outstanding.

3. Despite the above progress, the Commission is facing some difficulty in arranging certain key interviews. In particular:

a. Communication with former RBU officials has been very difficult, and (despite many attempts) the Commission has been unable to arrange an interview with a key former RBU witness.

b. While the Commission has made it clear that it wants to provide the accused with a right to be heard, the former IBU President is not willing to submit to an interview with the Commission until the conclusion of the Austrian and Norwegian criminal law proceedings. The impact of this on the timing of the Commission's final report will have to be discussed.

4. In relation to the criminal authorities, the Commission continues to review the regular updates that are made to the Austrian criminal file, in order to identify any new evidence that might assist its investigation, as well as to identify how it might further assist the criminal authorities with their investigations. The Commission 2 remains ready, willing, and able to assist the Austrian and Norwegian criminal authorities as necessary.

If the IBU Executive Board has any questions, I would be happy to join the meeting by phone to answer them.

Jonathan Taylor QC Chair, IBU External Review Commission 13 July 2020