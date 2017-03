Recent studies show that about every tenth boy has been sexually abused.

The taboos they experience might be tremendous, and lead to a devastating feeling of guilt, and to many, suicide.

December 2016, NRK Sørlandet broadcasted several online episodes with personal interviews with male survivors of sexual abuse, in addition to a TV documentary called «Man. Exposed.»

Now, the TV documentary is available with English subtitles to reach a broader audience.

Mann. Utsatt Du trenger javascript for å se video.