Fra: Kripos Til: Interpol Emne: urgent

Dear Colleagues, please be informed that we have received unconfirmed information that the missing minor and her mother, xxx have traveled from xxx Airport to xxx on flight xxx tonight at kl. xx:xx. According to our information, they will travel from xxx, via xxx, to xxx. Can you please urgently confirm whether they have actually traveled on this flight? Best regards (deler av meldingen er anonymisert av NRK, red. anm.)