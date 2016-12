«In my opinion, considering the totality of the injuries to the head, with the exclusion of the large abraded injury to the right side of the face, it is mye opinion that they have been caused by an object with a round blunt flat face, such as a hammer.

I do not consider the injuries to represent blows from a sone or from the head being struck forcibly against the rough surface of the ground.

I think that the injury, the large area of abrasion to the right side of the face, is consistent with a single impact from the large blood stained stone seen at the scene.»