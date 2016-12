Fotografenes egen beskrivelse av bildet:

To shoot a picture of a surfer under the Northern lights, there are so many elements coming together at the same time. Weather wise we needed clear sky, northern lights and proper waves. Clear sky is not really common up north in Norway in November. Technically, this is probably the hardest picture I`ve ever captured. We left the shutter open for 10 seconds to suck up the northern lights and used the flash to freeze the action. We shot this under the «supermoon» which made the freezing part really challenging. Shooting this on aperture 1,4 made the focus part of the process a struggle as well. With Mats in the water with Mick and the flash connected to the camera, for they to get in the right position and Mats to hold the flash high enough over the water to make the flash get trigged. With all this Eeements coming together I'm really stoked we made it.