Klar tale etter «Tonje-saken»: – Nå må vi endre loven

Each Party shall take the necessary legislative or other measures to ensure that the following intentional conduct is criminalised:

engaging in sexual activities with a child who, according to the relevant provisions of national law, has not reached the legal age for sexual activities;

engaging in sexual activities with a child where:

– use is made of coercion, force or threats;

or

– abuse is made of a recognised position of trust, authority or influence over the child, including within the family;

or

– abuse is made of a particularly vulnerable situation of the child, notably because of a mental or physical disability or a situation of dependence.