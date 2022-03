Hjelpen ender opp i store søppelhauger på grensen: – Det er nok nå

Good people of Europe, dear activists friends!

You want to help the refugees from Ukraine?

Please don't gather bottles of water and snacks and transport them through whole Europe. It is not only not economic, not ecological but also silly. Do not call your friends, gather the full car and come to the Polish-Ukrainian border if you don't have skills (translators, doctors, lawyers) and you haven't coordinated it with those on the ground.

There is enough drivers for now, there is enough food and blankets.

By coming just like this, you create additional mess and traffic jam, you use the petrol from the local petrol stations, you take away places to sleep (for refugees, doctors, journalists) you might serve the refugees wrong information about their legal situation, places they can go to.

I know that spending the same money (that you would use for the drive etc) as sending donation is not as cool, but I tell you: it is wayyyyy cooler!

I am not pretending to be smart, I have just seen mess created like this on different European borders for years, I was studying smart humanitarian response and I really wish the very best for the people coming directly from crisis. Let's not make it worse for them!

Donations?

- send money to UKRAINE - Ukrainian Red Cross (https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/.../~my-donation...&) or ICRC (https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine) (both are on the ground)

- send money to NGO dealing with refugees in POLAND for years, who know how to do it: Polish Migration Forum https://forummigracyjne.org/donate

Read, inform yourself, fight with disinformation and racism!

You still badly want to go there yourself? Reach out to NGOs in Poland (Polish Migration Forum or Homo Faber for example) via their social media - I am sure they will answer whenever they will have a need for additional people. Plus... I am sure that you have war refugees in your countries too. Just look around and do something for them!